On Feb. 3, a relative got a call from a friend who was working at a nursing home in northeastern Pennsylvania where she lived.

He called to say the nursing home had excess COVID-19 vaccine doses that would go bad if not administered that day.

She immediately drove to that location 35 minutes away and was given a vaccination as well as a scheduled return date for her second shot.

No searching for online appointments for hours, no determining what phase she was in — just come now for a vaccination.

Residents in West Lampeter Township have driven to York and Lehigh counties, and have been scheduled for and administered vaccinations in those counties even though they are not residents of those counties.

With availability more prevalent in other counties than here in Lancaster County, it’s plain to see that our county is not receiving its fair share of vaccine versus other counties in the commonwealth.

It’s time that our elected representatives elevate vaccine procurement — at least to the level of the help that they provide for passports and other administrative problems referred to their local offices.

To our elected officials: It’s time to make vaccine procurement for Lancaster County your primary objective.

Failing to do so will only allow other counties to get excess amounts while we struggle here at home.

Burton Aulisio

West Lampeter Township