I think it is wonderful that Amazon is coming to Elizabethtown (“Amazon confirms plans for county,” July 24). However, there is such an affordable housing problem here, and throughout our county, that I fear trouble ahead for Amazon and continuing trouble for other employers trying to find workers.
I would love to see construction companies come forward to build more apartments, including studios. I would also like to see more thought and planning for new commercial space — having apartments on top of strip malls seems like a win-win to me.
There are a number of empty buildings around, too, that would make great housing if only there were some organization with the clout and finances to take on these kinds of projects. Are our various government officials doing anything to bring in companies to help solve this problem? Maybe our local governments should consider adding incentives to local ordinances to promote more of this type of construction.
Sandi Bush
West Donegal Township