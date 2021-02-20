Side-by-side headlines in Feb. 12 LNP | LancasterOnline: “County falls in middle for vaccinations” and “County death toll tops 900.”

The congruity of these stories is so logical. Lancaster County seemingly has no coordinated effort to deal with significant health issues like the COVID-19 vaccination debacle. We desperately need a health department in this county.

It is embarrassing and shameful that our county commissioners continue to ignore the obvious. They should either be replaced or resign.

I called Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino to discuss this issue, and I am still waiting (two weeks) for his return call.

Ted A. Maurer

West Lampeter Township