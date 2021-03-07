Dr. Thomas Godfrey and Sangeeta Saxena do us a service with their op-ed in the Feb. 28 LNP | LancasterOnline, “Why Lancaster County needs a public health department.”

So far, the local response to the pandemic is chaotic mostly due, in my opinion, to the county’s seeming penny-wise-and-pound-foolish belief that any taxes levied, even to avoid global medical emergencies, have a negative impact on election results. When will we learn that “this is the way we have always done it” is an exercise in futility?

There is a difference between small government and ineffective government. The proof lies before us. If we think that once the COVID-19 crisis passes that we’ll be able to kiss worries about new zoonotic viral diseases goodbye, we are woefully misinformed.

You have only to browse David Quammen’s 2012 book, “Spillover: Animal Infections and the Next Human Pandemic,” to discover the complicated and recurring causes that explain the emergence of coronaviruses. Diseases like COVID-19 are not going to disappear by wishful thinking, even if we now have vaccines to protect us (assuming we manage to get them into people’s arms).

Here are a few priorities for a county public health department to address:

— Equitable outreach from city to rural.

— Science-based campaigns to combat myths.

— Coordination of testing and data collection.

— More effective contact tracing of infection.

— Informational campaigns to address vaccine hesitancy.

— Coordination of clinics for administration of vaccines.

Now is the time to act, but only if Lancaster County residents make it clear they have had enough of the status quo. It’s a matter of life and death.

Kathleen Moretto Spencer

West Lampeter Township