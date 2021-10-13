Virtually every service that government offers — from dog licenses to car registrations to Social Security numbers — can be obtained online.

Parking tickets and tax bills can be paid online. Court records, from arrests to trials to jail sentences, can be read online.

The Lancaster County Courthouse is packed with computerized records of every description about all who live here — their home addresses, their birth certificates, their marriage licenses, their debts, their deaths.

And now, about 30 years after the internet became popular, people of every age routinely use their phones and home computers to fill out forms, transact business and gather useful information. Filling out these records or accessing them is no big deal.

Isn’t it interesting, though, that one of the few records not gathered in digital form and not available online are those that show campaign contributions to local political candidates? Those records, sometimes handwritten, are still filed in cabinet drawers (“Local election influencers tucked away in two drawers,” Oct. 3 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

That’s an oversight that should be corrected. Now that we have Lancaster County commissioners who pride themselves on efficiency and transparency, isn’t it time to modernize the Lancaster County Board of Elections office by gathering and storing campaign contribution information digitally, so that it is readily available to any citizen who wants to read it?

Without delay, the commissioners should bring this office into the digital age, just as they have done for their office and many others.

Pamela McCollough Haver

Manheim Township