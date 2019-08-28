It’s no surprise that with the exception of Rep. Mike Sturla, D-Lancaster, the county’s state lawmakers are unwilling to take a stand on legislation aimed at decreasing gun violence (“Lancaster legislators balking at gun bills,” Aug. 26). That’s because they are members of the Trump Party (still officially known as the Republican Party), which has sold its soul to the National Rifle Association and has no interest in preventing mass shootings carried out with military-style assault weapons or any other weapons.
When large numbers of children or adults are wiped out in ments by a gun-toting maniac, the official response of Trump Party members is, “We send our thoughts and prayers,” which is Trump Party code for “We really don’t give a damn, we want those NRA contributions.”
Jack Lewis
Elizabethtown