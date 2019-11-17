As one afforded the opportunity recently to tour Lancaster County Prison, I was moved by the enormity of the challenges facing a super-dedicated staff forced to make do with an outdated and deteriorating facility. It was distressing to see the prisoners’ “yard” area lacking any view of the outdoors, something most of us would imagine it would have.
Medical treatment of inmates often requires moving them to a local hospital; this is logistically cumbersome, requiring extra security, and it is time-consuming. The multifloor design of the prison compromises the efficiency of both staff and inmate traffic. Makeshift and dual-purpose spaces restrict effective operations. Doors and locks that fail and obsolete, antiquated systems are daily threats to a safe, secure and humanitarian operation.
But this has been the case since well before Oct. 2, 2017, when LNP | LancasterOnline published “Aging Lancaster County Prison limps along as commissioners divide on need for new jail.” That article is still an accurate picture of life inside the prison and is worth reading.
As the case for replacing our prison gathers momentum, you may find, as I did, that watching the video “Beyond the Myths: The Jail in Your Community” is a great way to come up to speed on jails. (The prison is really a jail.) Stream it at bit.ly/BeyondMyth.
Building a new facility in Lancaster will require budgeting with majority approval of our Lancaster County commissioners. Email all three of them at GeorgeL@co.lancaster.pa.us. Each commissioner also has a Facebook page where you can message them individually. Do it now!
David Stadden
Manor Township