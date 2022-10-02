After reading the Sept. 25 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article “Official alleges political payback,” I can only shake my head in disgust.

Nowhere in her statements does Lancaster County Clerk of Courts Mary Anater emphasize and own the fact that she intentionally ignored and drove around construction barriers, resulting in damage to a newly paved garage ramp.

Instead, it appears that she shifted the focus. I do agree with Anater that Lancaster County government has been on a downward spiral for many years, but I believe that her actions in this incident magnify the lack of leadership.

Stop throwing political rocks at each other. Look in a mirror and see the reflection that the general public has of many of you in government. It is not a complimentary image. Perhaps this negative view is why county government is having a problem in attracting applicants and retaining employees.

Bob Bodnar

West Lampeter Township