The voters of this county, regardless of party, should be shocked and concerned by the recent comments and mailings from Republican Committee of Lancaster County Chairman Kirk Radanovic.

The Republican Party, under his leadership, is telling voters to cast ballots for Christina Parsons, a candidate who has little to no experience in a courtroom and who has not been recommended as being qualified for the position by the Lancaster Bar Association.

I urge all voters, regardless of party, to ask this question: Would you want for a friend, family member or yourself to go before an unqualified judge if you had to go to court? The answer is clear — no, you would not.

The Republican chairman and party are clearly wrong in telling you to vote for unqualified judicial candidates.

Tom O’Brien

Chair, Lancaster County Democratic Committee