I read in the Jan. 29 LNP | LancasterOnline that Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said, “logistics are in an advanced planning stage” for vaccine distribution.

What?

Vaccines are here. We’ve known that vaccines were being developed for many months. Vaccination center(s) should have been readied, staffing planned, enrollment systems put in place and all the other logistics finalized and communicated, so that the very day the first vaccine arrived it would be a “Go.”

Our county has failed us! Instead, we get excuses and finger-pointing.

Don McCann

Millersville