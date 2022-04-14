The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners eliminated, by a 2-1 vote Wednesday, the one mail-in ballot drop box located at the entrance of the Lancaster County Government Building, 150 N. Queen St. in Lancaster city.

Our county has over 345,000 registered voters, and many of them rely on using a mail-in ballot. Voters should have an easy way to return their ballot without going through the security station to access the small Lancaster County Board of Elections counter area.

I prefer to use the drop box so I know that my ballot is received and counted. People who mail their ballots during the last week cannot be sure they will be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service before the deadline.

But is the drop box secure? It is more secure, in my view, than dropping it into a Postal Service mailbox. The county drop box was only available when the government building is open and the security guards are there to make sure the ballots are safe.

The Lancaster County commissioners could be brainstorming how we can have secure drop boxes at more locations, such as retirement communities. That would be creative leadership. It would be a better use of their time and would better serve our county neighbors.

Thomas Burnett

Akron