My question goes out to all the officials in Lancaster city and Lancaster County, along with fire officials. What in the Sam Hill are you guys waiting for to declare a burn ban?

It should have already been in place. York County was smart enough to put one into place Monday, even though the associated fines are a joke. If you want people to stop burning, then make the fines substantial.

I fought wildfires and forest fires for 10 years while living in Wyoming in the 1980s — in areas larger than the city and county of Lancaster.

It only takes one idiot throwing a cigarette out, and there’s already been enough of that this year. Get off your duffs and declare a burn ban immediately, before something larger than grass is lost and can’t be replanted or replaced!

Why, in cases like this burn ban, is Lancaster County always falling behind everyone else? I don’t get it. Anyone who thinks it’s not a big deal never fought a wildfire 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Get it done, Lancaster County officials. The price of not doing it is too high.

Phil Boyer

Brownstown