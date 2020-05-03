I find myself not fearing the coronavirus, but fearing the freedom we have lost in determining by ourselves how to handle the virus.

I believe our previous generations were much stronger than those of today. They faced the challenges of hardships and death and overcame them by facing them head-on. The government and industry did not shut down then. Why is it now that we fail our country? The government is not our provider. It is our protector against foreign aggression and the loss of our freedom.

Let us, the people, decide our destiny. If we want to work, go to school or enjoy the blessing of this great country, let us decide — not a few who see themselves as more intelligent.

We say this is a war. Well, in war people die. If we shelter in place, the war would be lost, as in all battles with an aggressor.

If these individuals making decisions for us were more trustworthy, would not our hospitals and resources be better prepared? They get so much money for running the government, hospitals and industry. What we get in return are more taxes and less freedom.

If there are those who are not willing to face this attacker, let them shelter in place. But let those who are willing to sacrifice go on with our lives. Open up the country, which should have never been shut down.

“The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” — Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Jay Hess

Mountville