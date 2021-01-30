This is in response to President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

Why can’t both political parties work together for a change to help those people who have been severely affected by this horrible pandemic?

All of a sudden, many people are worried about our national debt. Without a substantial stimulus package, I believe it will be a long time before we can get out of the economic problems we face. Keep in mind, the stock market is not the economy. Why do everything in a piecemeal way?

It appears that the Republican Party is only on board for the additional $1,400 per individual and the money for COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution. Many Republicans are against increasing the federal minimum wage from the current $7.25 per hour. Could they live on this horrible wage? I don’t support raising it all the way to $15, but why not something in between? Keep in mind, the minimum wage hasn’t been changed since 2009.

Why not give money to the schools and states to help with making the schools and businesses safer? Also, keep in mind that most economic experts say the money is needed now.

Our country is in a very precarious position. We can either work together to beat the pandemic, or we can call each other names and do nothing. I believe this relief package is needed, and I would urge everyone who has a shred of human decency to call their congressional representative and urge them to vote yes.

Larry Harsh

West Lampeter Township