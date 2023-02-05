The opposite of progression is regression. Our country certainly seems to be experiencing the latter in 2023.

The U.S. House of Representatives is led by a man who I believe embraces the most anti-progressive members of his party purely for the vanity of his title. He even accepted a newly elected representative who appears to be a serial liar into his party, just for his vote.

In January, there were more than 50 mass shootings in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive. It defines a mass shooting as any shooting in which at least four people are injured or killed, excluding the shooter. No law to curb gun violence will be introduced by this GOP-controlled House.

Police violence against Black men continues, as we have witnessed. The horrific beating death of 29-year-old Black man Tyre Nichols in Memphis is just one that we know about. No police reforms will come from this GOP-controlled House.

Antisemitic activity continues to proliferate on social media, along with threats of violence. The rise of hatred is not only against Jews, but against all those who are “different.” No laws to stop the hatred will be passed. In fact, some of the MAGA members of the GOP embrace hatred as part of their platform.

In some states, legislation is being passed and proposed that I believe will make it harder, not easier, for American citizens to vote. This Congress will do nothing to help save our democracy.

The personal choices of women have been restricted by the members of the ultraconservative U.S. Supreme Court that Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell put into place. Congress will do nothing to reinstate those rights.

Ask yourself: Do we want to move forward or move backward as a country? That is your choice to decide in these coming days — before you have no choice at all.

Jim Merrell-Thomas

East Lampeter Township