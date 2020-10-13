Jarrad Berkihiser, chief of the Lancaster city police, was a good policeman and a good chief — so our mayor said many times.

Berkihiser received many accolades from Mayor Danene Sorace that were published by LNP | LancasterOnline.

She has seemingly reversed her opinion of him for very political reasons. This is inexcusable, if true. This is what is happening in Hong Kong today and in China, Russia and Venezuela. This is what happened decades ago in Cuba.

Mayor Sorace, how can you be part of this? Please stand up and tell us your reasons for the Lancaster police chief’s seemingly forced retirement.

How can this be happening in our country? Why do we vilify our police, firefighters, politicians — and even each other? Don’t we see what is happening here? Can’t we stop this creeping hate and socialism before it’s too late? I hope so. It’s a good country. You would know this if you traveled to other countries and witnessed their political environment.

So, let journalists, politicians, community helpers and citizens all change their damaging direction toward socialism now, before it’s too late.

Kay Collier

West Lampeter Township