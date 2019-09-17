In a July 30 op-ed, “Lunch shaming case a true embarrassment,” Ismail Smith-Wade-El made several misleading statements about the issue of lunch shaming. I agree with his criticism of Wyoming Valley West School District for threatening to report parents who refused to pay for their students lunch bills to Children and Youth Services. However, he seems to assume that the parents are economically disadvantaged. The issue that school districts are having with unpaid bills is not with families who can’t afford to pay but ones who choose not to.
The federal government provides funding for free or reduced lunches for economically disadvantaged families. Smith-Wade-El’s suggestion that schools should emulate the School District of Lancaster, which provides free lunches to all, is problematic. What happens in some cases is that parents don’t bother to fill out the forms to qualify their students for federal assistance, thus costing the districts lost funding.
In the past, many districts offered an alternative lunch for those students whose parents didn’t assume their responsibility to either pay for the lunches or fill out the forms, if eligible.
When the Legislature passed the lunch shaming law, it created the unintended consequence of allowing some parents who are capable of paying to pass the cost of feeding their children on to others. School districts have little recourse other than sending notices about unpaid bills to parents.
I’m concerned with the lessons we are teaching the students about personal responsibility when they see parents shirking their duties.
Glenn Yoder
East Earl Township