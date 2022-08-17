Some of you might remember when America was a rock-solid place; America ruled the world, and America’s democratic institutions were as solid as Georgia blue granite.

Cracks appeared when the “culture of contraction” — the language of slashing, cutting, reducing and shrinking everything — gripped the imagination of Americans in the 1980s.

This “culture of contraction,” which attained almost religious certainty, led, logically, into something called “creative destruction.”

“Creative destruction” was an arcane economic idea developed by Joseph Schumpeter in the 1940s to explain the process by which new technologies replaced old technologies.

Unfortunately, many American CEOs adapted “creative destruction” as a management approach to running large American companies. Remember all those strangely bad CEOs in the 1990’s “creatively destroying” their companies?

Today, the new theoretical approach is neither contraction nor creative destruction but, rather, counterintuition as an approach to problem-solving. This new approach is most apparent in politics: We’ve seen counterintuitive approaches to serious disease, to democratic election results and to constitutional exchanges of power.

A counterintuitive approach today is not a sly, catlike approach to a problem, as in yesteryear. No, today it means that if the obvious thing — the sane thing, the reasonable thing, the wise thing — is staring you right in the face and is within physical reach, you should immediately do an about-face and flee with all the aimlessness and sound of an untied balloon.

In short, counterintuition, especially in politics, means allowing confusion to run riot on the public mind. That’s not so rock-solid.

Matthew Atlee

Lancaster