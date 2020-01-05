Obviously, the irony of President Donald Trump’s supporters complaining about name-calling escapes them. I don’t agree with the practice but wonder if the writer of the Dec. 22 Sunday LNP letter “Conservatives want to debate the facts” would experience it less if she stopped engaging in deception and propaganda.
I will address just a few of the falsehoods in the letter. It’s obvious the letter writer doesn’t like Hillary Clinton, but that doesn’t give her the right to invent grievances. Unless she’s claiming to be “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic or Islamaphobic,” Clinton didn’t call her “a deplorable.” The writer also inaccurately quoted and mischaracterized Clinton’s comments regarding Benghazi. Transcripts of both these instances are easily found online in their entirety and in context.
The letter also promotes the deception that President Barack Obama gave millions of our money to Iran. The truth is we were returning Iranian assets that we’d been holding since 1979. Iran had been fighting through international courts to have them returned for decades.
Although certainly not the intent, through asset forfeiture of more than $42 million, the Mueller investigation will make a profit. It also resulted in 34 people and three companies being indicted, convicted or pleading guilty. Hardly a waste of time or money. Compare that to the eight congressional committees investigating Benghazi at a cost of almost $8 million.
Republicans still haven’t stopped politicizing this tragedy, and yet when we lost 241 “sitting duck” U.S. military personnel in Lebanon in 1983, one investigation was deemed enough.
Mickey Glick
Lancaster