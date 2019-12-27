As we come to year end, we have so much to be grateful for. Our economy is providing growth and income to sustain optimism for the future. Low unemployment has blessed many people with jobs and greater income, as well as providing many with a sense of accomplishment and self-respect in their lives.
We have relatively cheap energy to heat our homes and fuel our cars. We enjoy the safety and security of a homeland protected by the greatest military on the face of the earth.
Our Constitution still affords us the protection of inalienable rights and freedoms — rights and freedoms unknown in many places on our planet. We enjoy a level of luxury beyond the wildest dreams of most of the world’s inhabitants.
As we look forward to the new year, let us continue to make the sacrifices necessary to prevent our affluence and luxuries from blinding us to the source of our blessings. Let us not lose those things that make our nation what is has always been, a place of freedom and a model for the rest of the world to follow.
Michael D. Spangler
Rapho Township