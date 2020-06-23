Thanks to LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin for reporting one of the most thoughtful quotes in a time when a lot of public discourse about racism and free speech lacks nuance.

In Nephin’s June 19 article (“Residents, others decry militia at E-town protest; businesses that called them in not disclosed”) Elizabethtown Councilman Bill Troutman states: “We train our kids to run when danger threatens but adults are allowed to invite our vigilantes into our community. What then is the message we want to send to our children? Run and hide or trust random armed people when they appear in our streets?”

It’s a worthwhile perspective to consider, and the article points to the importance of local news coverage in a time when so much conversation is flattened by the broad sweep of social media.

Don Fenestre-Marek

Wilbraham, Massachusetts