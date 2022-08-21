President Joe Biden told us in July that a 10-year-old girl had an abortion. He didn’t tell us that the man charged with her rape was a 27-year-old immigrant from Guatemala who entered the country illegally. I wonder why?

Could this tragedy, which never should have happened, have been prevented?

Do you think the millions of immigrants who have crossed or attempted to cross the border illegally during Biden’s presidency are all staying in Texas, Arizona and California?

Are your tax dollars being used for transportation so that immigrants here illegally can travel to other states? Where are they going, and where are they staying?

How many more crimes similar to what happened in our neighboring state of Ohio have occurred in other states?

Pennsylvania parents, please watch your children.

Mary Hicks

East Petersburg