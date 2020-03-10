Why are prices going up at the Amtrak station? Since 2017, the parking price has doubled (starting April 1) from $5 to $10 a day. That’s $200 per month, which, when added to the cost of electric rail travel, hardly provides any incentive to make the more sustainable choice.
Parking is free at Parkesburg, Mount Joy, Elizabethtown and Middletown. Why is there even a charge at the Lancaster station? A new sign on the door noting the price change is posted by a company named SP+. Its website reads: “Our management practices are designed to maximize revenue and minimize costs.” How is this a public service? When did parking management change from the Lancaster City Parking Authority to SP+, a private company?
Similarly, why is Keller Williams Elite Realty able to charge monthly rent for the public lot at Stauffer Park (a public park)? There aren’t enough spaces at the station, bike lanes on Lititz and Oregon pikes are nonexistent, and bus schedules are laughable. How can Lancaster promote itself as forward-thinking and a green city when all we get are 2040 plans for transportation and no action?
Lancaster city, Manheim Township and the county’s tourism department, arguably the largest boosters of congestion, traffic and development in this area — and thereby the large producers of air pollution and water pollution via paved area runoff — need to step it up when it comes to claims on sustainability, reducing traffic, promoting commuting and public transportation.
Liz Cushman
East Lampeter Township