The people of Pennsylvania, through their elected representatives in Harrisburg and Washington, D.C., passed laws to protect local access to good water back in the 1970s. Those laws gave powerful new government agencies control over general access to natural water supplies and have stopped most of the pollution that once ruined our local water.
Now we have another problem: Those agencies are blocking our access to local water through arbitrary permitting programs that have become very costly. Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection permitting program practices are of special concern.
One of several water access permitting programs is the federal Environmental Protection Agency Municipal Separated Storm Sewer System program, or MS4. The MS4 permitting process, as administered by DEP, has become so costly that several local municipalities are considering new or higher taxes to cover the related costs. The local poor cannot afford higher taxes and should be protected against this abuse.
I appreciate LNP’s attention to water supply concerns and invite our elected representatives in Harrisburg and Washington to review all agency permitting practices that drive up the cost of local access to essential water supplies. Clean water that we are not allowed to use is of limited value.
Joe Heller
New Holland