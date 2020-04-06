During these difficult times, we all have had to adjust our everyday activities. Our businesses have had to adjust their procedures to help protect us from the spread of COVID-19.

We want to acknowledge what a great job Costco has done about making sure its customers are safe. Especially how its employees made sure each customer entering the store had a cleaned cart and was spaced at a safe distance from other customers before entering the store.

Also, how they opened up the front of the store so everyone could be spaced farther apart while waiting for the cashiers. Perhaps some other grocery stores could take a lesson from Costco’s procedures.

Les and Barb McCardell

Manheim Township