I enjoyed reading Bruce Wittmaier’s baseball column in the April 10 Perspective section (“Each spring, baseball returns to revive us”). I would like to make a correction to his article. The Philadelphia Phillies and Brooklyn Dodgers did not have a playoff game for the 1950 National League pennant! The Phillies beat the Dodgers in the last game of the season, 4-1 in 10 innings, to win the National League pennant. With this win, the Phillies ended the regular season two games ahead of the Dodgers.

Ed Flick

West Lampeter Township