I am submitting this brief letter to correct a Donegal basketball scoring statistic that recently appeared in the newspaper (“Baughman nets hard work’s results,” June 28 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

The article stated that Kiera Baughman scored a total of 1,777 points during her career. She should be applauded for her dedication and success. The article added that her total was the highest in the school’s history. Here is where a correction becomes necessary. A closer check would take us back to 1985, when Mike Sarbaugh tallied a total of 1,946 points without the benefit of the 3-point line.

Bill Earhart

Elizabethtown