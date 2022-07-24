The June 26 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter to the editor “On the corporate income tax rate” claimed that corporations simply pass along their tax burdens to consumers. But most economists believe that the large majority of corporate taxation is borne by labor and/or capital (meaning employees and/or investors).

Consumers also have the choice not to purchase products, and if companies could simply increase their prices without losing sales, they would have done so already.

To think about this another way, many large corporations spend millions of dollars a year lobbying to keep down the corporate tax rate. If it didn’t actually affect their bottom line, why would they do this? Is it really plausible that they don’t realize that these large recurring expenditures don’t actually save them a penny?

Oliver Lu

Manheim Township