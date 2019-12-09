When insulin was discovered in 1921, diabetes was a universally fatal illness, with death occurring within months of diagnosis. Insulin’s discoverers, Frederick Banting and John Macleod, were awarded the 1923 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. The members of their team sold the patent for insulin to the University of Toronto for $1 each. Banting famously stated, “Insulin does not belong to me, it belongs to the world.”
By the 1940s, a two-day supply of insulin (about 100 units) cost patients about 20 cents ($3 in 2019 dollars).
But because drug companies in the U.S. are allowed to charge whatever they want and to raise prices however much they want, that same 100 units of insulin now costs $18, the six-fold increase based on nothing more than drug companies’ greed.
About 90% of insulin sold in the United States is manufactured by one of three companies (Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi). These companies have used patents to stifle competition and have colluded to keep prices rising.
I see patients every week who use half of their prescribed insulin dose or skip taking it at all because they simply can’t afford to buy it. These patients will suffer more complications and die sooner because of these companies’ greed. Using social media, we Americans express outrage at many things that are actually of little import. With U.S. drug companies earning huge profits on the backs of sick people, where is our outrage?
S. Scott Paist III, M.D.
East Hempfield Township