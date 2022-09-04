Regarding the article “Former execs file claims” in the Money section of the Aug. 28 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline:

Wow. Six former executives at Armstrong Flooring are suing for unpaid earned vacation, severance and deferred retirement contributions when, in my view, it was their lack of leadership that bankrupted the company.

Maybe their exit performance evaluations should be completed by the working employees who no longer have their jobs. Someone needs to tell these individuals that losers don’t get rewarded — leadership does!

I believe this is just another example of corporate executive greed and arrogance. What a note on which to end a 160-year piece of Lancaster County history.

Keith Falco

Landisville