Ten years ago, under Mayor Rick Gray’s administration, the slogan for Lancaster city was “A City Authentic.” Flash forward to 2020 and the administration of Mayor Danene Sorace has allowed a Starbucks to open in the very center of a high-profile new block.
Trust me when I say no self-respecting cultured New Yorker, Washingtonian or Philadelphian is going to come through Lancaster city and be impressed by the fact that we have a Starbucks.
I was recently in Washington, D.C. I wanted to find a good coffee shop. So I Googled it. A great article from Food & Wine came up. The author referenced Passenger Coffee as being the creme de la creme of coffee that was being served at different shops in D.C.
I was recently in Philadelphia touring the historic sites of that beautiful city. And as luck would have it, I stumbled upon a bustling Square One Coffee. This filled me with a deep sense of pride for my city.
A New York Times article about the “global feast” in Lancaster city also referenced the aforementioned coffee roasters, saying, “Coffee shops like Square One and Passenger serve espresso as good as any in the country.”
Starbucks, a global corporation, has always been an obvious competitor to our own local coffee roasters. Now, thanks to the Sorace administration, it is also a direct competitor to our perfect little coffee shops.
Corporate brands just taste better. Don’t you think?
Michael Glick
Lancaster