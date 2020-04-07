In my view, God permitted COVID-19 because we were not paying attention to him. We were paying attention to the fake news, the fake media, the fake government, the fake schools and the fake churches.

We like to say, “People talk about everything under the sun, except the Son.” Few understand that our God is a jealous God who wants to draw us back to him. As with 9/11, when the novel coronavirus hit us, we said, “We’ll make it through this and come out stronger.”

What we should have done is fall on our knees and pray for forgiveness. We have been warned, “He that is unjust will be unjust still” (Revelation 22:11).

And Paul has told us, “We shall not all sleep (die), but we shall all be changed, in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye” (1 Corinthians 15:51-52). And “we shall be caught up ... to meet the Lord in the air.” (1 Thessalonians 4:17).

Now that we are so isolated by the novel coronavirus, 2 billion people could disappear and the rest might not even notice.

Michael Reach

Manor Township