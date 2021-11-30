I was very excited to see the total amount raised during the Extraordinary Give this month in Lancaster County. Many people gave very generously to well over 500 organizations.

I was, however, disappointed to see that only 98 people gave to Cornerstone Youth Center in Elizabethtown. That’s a very small percentage of our population. I would urge everyone to learn about Cornerstone and the amazing things that happen there. Our youth are welcomed, fed, helped with homework and loved. They have the opportunity to learn about Jesus. And, again, they are loved! It’s not too late. You can still give. Give to help our youth thrive!

Diane Herrmann

Elizabethtown