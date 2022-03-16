Regarding the March 9 letter “Response to Act 77 editorial” by Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman:

Corman needs a lesson in semantics. He seemingly attempts to equate the fact of a foreign government interfering in a presidential election with a sitting Republican president and members of the Republican Party trying to overthrow an election.

Despite there being a pandemic and the U.S. Postal Service being hamstrung by a political appointee, Pennsylvania Republicans, in my view, made no attempt to make voting more accessible to this state’s voters. Why was that?

Despite all the times that the 2020 election has been audited and litigated — with no significant findings of fraud — Republicans still persist in fanning the flames of distrust. All of these are false flags with the pretense of protecting the sanctity of the polls.

Now Republicans are attempting to strip accessibility to voting from certain Pennsylvania residents. To who’s benefit? Surely not the 3,458,229 voters who voted for Biden in 2020.

In my view, Corman’s basis for backpedaling on Act 77 is to pander to former President Donald Trump’s Big Lie.

Debra Phillips

Mount Joy Township