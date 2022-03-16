On March 9, LNP | LancasterOnline published a letter from Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (“Response to Act 77 editorial”) signed “Republican candidate for governor.”

In my view, this letter was not on a topic that affects the public, as per your letter-submission guidelines. It was a baldfaced, free political campaign advertisement rehashing lies about election irregularities that have been proven to be false over and over.

I think Corman should be charged whatever rate LNP | LancasterOnline charges political campaigns to place ads in its newspaper. If he’s going to lie to people, he should have to pay to do it, not get a free ride on the Opinion pages.

Linda Long

East Cocalico Township