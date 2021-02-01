Rather than direct our energies into partisan conflicts, David Korten of the magazine YES! suggests we address the urgent terminal crises that require our collective creativity, among others:

— Eliminating the causes of war, mass incarceration and desperate mass migration and reassigning the resources thus freed up.

— Restoring the health of Earth’s lands, waters and atmosphere, which includes eliminating human sources of Earth’s contamination.

— Restructuring how we live to assure everyone a place to live and reducing the need to move people and material goods.

— Producing the food for nutritious diets for all the world’s people in ways that maintain the health of soils, rivers and aquifers, and simultaneously sequester carbon.

— Providing care to those who are incapable of self-care, including children and the mentally and physically incapacitated.

— Preparing our children for responsible and fulfilling lives.

— And restructuring political and economic institutions to shift power from profit-maximizing corporations to life-serving communities.

Any political ideas that consider these core issues excite me. We have much here to give meaning to our days!

Mary Lou Weaver Houser

Lancaster

