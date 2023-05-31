In the 1920s, President Calvin Coolidge was determined to have the federal government run a surplus. This was achieved throughout his nearly six years as president.

His frugal policy was based on two key ideas. First, he wanted the government to pay off its massive debt from World War I so that interest payments on that debt would be reduced. Second, he thought the government should set an example for the general public that debt is is a negative.

Now we have a federal government that will run at least a $1 trillion deficit in this fiscal year, and the Biden administration acts as if this is not a problem.

Interestingly, it seems as if the general populace has adopted this “spend ’til you drop” mentality. Interest alone on the federal debt for 2023 will total a projected $663 billion. And that number will dramatically escalate over the next few years, with rising interest rates and increasing federal deficits.

Personal consumer debt just passed $17 trillion. We will all rue the day when we as a society willfully spent money we didn’t have. Debt will ruin you and debt will ruin the country.

The great British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher once said, “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.”

We have reached that point, and we will regret our governmental and personal household profligacy.

Tom Larkin

Lancaster Township