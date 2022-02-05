Last year, weather disasters cost the United States over $145 billion, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, while carbon pollution from fossil fuels was responsible for 1 in 5 deaths in 2018, according to a Harvard University study.

Without a dramatic shift to clean energy in this decade, the consensus of scientists is that we, our children and their children will experience worsening — and then irreversible — catastrophic climate change.

Time is fast running out, but we now have the technology to power the entire world with incredibly cheap, reliable solar and wind energy. This would also create an unprecedented economic boom.

Only politics and corruption are preventing a swift transition to clean energy. The fossil fuel industry influences many of our state and national legislators with lobbying and large campaign contributions, but, ultimately, our elected officials must do what their voters demand.

Many states are taking action, and Pennsylvania can, too. The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is a cooperative, market-based effort among 11 Northeastern states to reduce carbon-dioxide emissions from the power sector.

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative would make polluting energy industries pay millions of dollars annually to create a clean energy economy in Pennsylvania — employing about 250,000 workers!

Clean energy is now cheaper than any fossil fuel and prices will continue to drop every year until they reach zero marginal cost to consumers: essentially, free energy.

Republican members of the state Legislature continue to oppose Pennsylvania’s entry to the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Calling or emailing your representatives in the General Assembly can make a difference. I believe they need to know that this is an important issue to their constituents.

Maren Morgan

Lancaster Township