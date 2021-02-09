So Republicans think a second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is unconstitutional because he is no longer president. This is rich, considering Republicans insisted on postponing the trial until after Trump left office.

Now, there are published reports indicating that Trump and/or members of his inner circle, including sons Don Jr. and Eric, Mike Flynn and Peter Navarro met the day before the insurrection and Trump’s campaign gave $2.7 million to the individuals and entities that organized the insurrection. These details and others need to be investigated thoroughly and Trump convicted if the evidence warrants. Just because Trump is no longer president shouldn’t preclude conviction by the Senate.

After all, if a president murdered someone, then immediately resigned, would impeachment be impossible? I don’t think so.

David Fink

Rapho Township