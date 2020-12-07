There really need to be more unannounced food inspections at our convenience stores. I recently went to three different ones in Lancaster County and found the coffee and soda sections to be a disaster. Milk all over the countertops. Lids everywhere. Not sure if the coffee was even fresh or if in some cases the pots were empty, while staff were holding personal conversations behind the cash register counter.

Behind the food prep area, staff were traipsing on what was someone’s order or food that just fell to the floor — they didn’t pick it up. Restrooms were health hazards as well. “Pathetic” is the description I would use. Not all stores are in this condition, but this really needs to be addressed. These local convenience store chains all are good businesses but something needs to change.

Timothy Swartz

Columbia