President Joe Biden is building a wall around his beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, at a cost of about $500,000 to taxpayers.

The southern border has practically no wall to keep migrants and drugs from coming in. Biden finally went to the border for a photo opportunity.

Biden’s aides have found classified documents at multiple locations, including a garage, used by Biden. Biden’s son, Hunter, had access to some of those areas.

Jim Hagy

Caernarvon Township