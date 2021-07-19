We finally have a president with a backbone. He actually works. He doesn’t spend all his time looking at TV, Twitter, Facebook or any other form of the internet. You would think people would be happy that this is happening. President Joe Biden doesn’t just talk; we see things happening.

There is nothing wrong with disagreeing. That can be healthy. But to go along with the lie that former President Donald Trump is pushing is so unhealthy. I really don’t think he should be in the White House again, because he’s really a detriment to the people. He’s still clapping for himself and wants his ego stroked.

Denise Clissold

West Donegal Township