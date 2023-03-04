After the end of the 2015 football season at Bremerton High School in Washington state, coach Joseph Kennedy was fired for his quiet prayers on the field after three football games.

The case ended up at the U.S. Supreme Court, where the 6-3 decision in 2022’s Kennedy v. Bremerton School District was in Kennedy’s favor, with the majority of the court saying that his First Amendment rights had been violated. Eight years later, Kennedy has been rehired by Bremerton and will be back on the field this spring.

Fast forward to Jan. 2, 2023, and the NFL football game between Cincinnati and Buffalo. Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collided with a Cincinnati receiver and took a hit to his chest. He went down and suffered cardiac arrest.

The benches cleared and many players, staff members and fans knelt in prayer for the life of this young man. Hamlin survived, following emergency medical care.

Amazing, isn’t it? A crisis occurred and people could pray without interference. Yet, during the routine moments of everyday life, prayer is often shunned by the utter hypocrisy of those who rule over us.

Moral of the story: There are no atheists in foxholes.

Homer Snavely

Cleona