In light of the Jan. 19 article (“What took so long?” Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline) about the two Andrew T. Scheid funeral homes that seem to have no integrity when it comes to handling the deceased, I felt so bad for the families involved in these situations.
It’s enough dealing with the loss of a loved one, but then having to worry about someone not respecting their loved one’s body is a whole different matter.
We experienced the complete opposite from Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory. After the very first call to pick up our parents’ bodies, they called to tell us they arrived safely at the funeral home.
Our family had two funerals within two weeks. One over the Christmas holidays and another two weeks later. Funeral directors Norm Mable and Summer Gonder took care of our arrangements with care and compassion. After my father’s funeral, Norm checked in on my stepmom at least four times — so very thoughtful. I highly recommend Bachman Snyder Funeral Home for many reasons:
— The respect they showed our deceased in handling them as if they were just sleeping.
— The kindness and compassion all staff members showed our family during this most difficult time.
— Their customer service is top-notch. They also made a beautiful video tribute for each of my parents that we viewed at the funeral.
Absolutely no detail overlooked. Thank you, Bachman Snyder Funeral Home, for your outstanding service to our family.
Linda Kepiro Martin
East Lampeter Township