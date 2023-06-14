Thank you for the strong contrast in articles on the front page of Monday’s LNP | LancasterOnline. It shows how we as humans can choose to care a great deal about others or care only about ourselves.

One article (“ ‘Touches my heart’ ”) told the story of Gavin Glass wanting to help his former teacher, James Michaud, by designing bracelets to raise money for Michaud’s cancer battle. Now there is an individual who knows how to put others ahead of himself.

Another article (“Strong words bolster Trump,” The New York Times) told of our former president, who thinks only of himself and incites others to violence in support of his baseless claims of a witch hunt — rather than taking responsibility for his own potentially criminal actions.

Now there is an individual who could learn a lot from Gavin Glass’ example of love and selflessness.

Congratulations to Gavin’s family, which has taught this young man well. May he be blessed abundantly for his good works!

Donna Becker

New Providence