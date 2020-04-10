The contrast between President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 press conferences and Gov. Tom Wolf’s is striking. Trump contradicts his medical experts (originally suggesting it was possible to get the economy open again by Easter, claiming hydroxychloroquine is effective and he might take it himself, and saying he probably won’t wear a mask). Trump calls Dr. Anthony Fauci “Tony” instead of using his professional title. Wolf lets Dr. Rachel Levine speak to all the medical issues and introduces her as “Dr. Levine.”

In a conventional war, leaders rely on their military experts to inform and direct the fight. In this medical war, our leaders should rely on the medical experts and treat them with the respect they have earned.

David E. Fuchs, M.D.

East Hempfield Township