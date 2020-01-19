It was hard not to note the difference in LNP | LancasterOnline between two approaches designed to inform the public on issues relating to our lives and futures.
On one hand, our mayor provided her perspective on Lancaster’s current financial circumstance, offering an array of potentials to constructively address the challenges affecting the city and by association the county at large (“Lancaster city needs more revenue options to stay afloat,” Jan. 12).
On the other, an array of appointed federal officials deemed it necessary to provide after-the-fact explanations, interpretations, excuses and even denials for a variety of statements, actions and inactions necessary to understanding our president’s real meanings and intent.
Regardless of the possible comfort and/or tolerance for the above, both provide LNP | LancasterOnline readers functional examples of the leadership they display — clear, well-grounded, constructive and productive. And to me, personally ethical. Or not.
Over the years, I have been led, and on occasion charged to lead. My standards for function and behaviors for said leadership had distinct expectations in method, style and consequence. Note the above differences: Pursuit of success — regardless of method, style or consequence — neither equated to leadership nor in the long run worked.
To view these behavioral standards for leadership as personal or political misses the core fundamental of leadership we citizens have a right to expect, both currently and for our kids. To ignore such differences in the name of a greater good, or isolated success, is short-sighted and, in the end, self-defeating.
John Higgs
Lancaster