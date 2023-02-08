Kudos to “Lancaster Watchdog” reporter Jade Campos for her essential coverage of the affordable housing crisis on Jan. 25 ( “A housing crisis seen up close”).

It is this kind of reporting — talking to the people most impacted by the crisis, searching for answers in the community and raising up the most important topics of the day — that makes me grateful for a local newspaper like LNP | LancasterOnline.

I’m less grateful for the vision of our Lancaster County commissioners, who I believe are failing to step up to meet the challenge. On Dec. 28, the county allocated $5 million to six affordable housing projects in the county from the $106 million in its American Rescue Plan Act funds. Contrast this with Lancaster city, which has dedicated $10 million — a quarter of its $39.5 million in funds — to affordable housing.

And I should clarify: County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino voted to approve all $5 million in projects. And kudos to Commissioner John Trescot, who, despite voting against one small project out of cost-per-unit concerns, strongly advocated for funding two of the larger projects, above his arbitrary, self-imposed cap of $1 million per project.

Commissioner Josh Parsons, however, voted against all but two of the projects, approving less than $500,000 to provide for four units across the county. Does Parsons truly believe that this intervention meets the scale of the need? He has said he believes there is a limited role for government in the housing market. His votes suggests that role is not more funding.

So, what is his solution for constituents like Edna Amaro who are facing homelessness because they are priced out of our community? We need action today!

Ben Cattell Noll

Lancaster