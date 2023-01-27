The main story on the front page of the Jan. 20 LNP | LancasterOnline featured the small label “Black History Month.” First, a note of thanks and acknowledgment. Thank you, LNP | LancasterOnline, for highlighting the amazing talent and vision of Sir Dominique Jordan, Thunda Khatt, Kearasten Jordan and Keisha Finnie in the article headlined “Activism through art.” I have been inspired and uplifted by each of these artists — among many others — and enjoy watching the talent of our young people of color grow in Lancaster.

My lament: Immediately juxtaposed to this article is the headline “Women found guilty of rioting,” with a picture of community organizer Taylor Enterline speaking into a bullhorn. I strongly believe that all of the protesters who were charged and convicted of rioting in Lancaster following not only the death of George Floyd, but what I view as acts of aggression by local law enforcement, represent a gross miscarriage of justice by Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams, whose office seems capable only of charging protesters and putting resources into solving cold cases.

As if the original $1 million bail for about nine of the protesters wasn’t insulting enough, some of them are facing being sentenced to nearly the same amount of time as those who conspired to kidnap the governor of Michigan.

The juxtaposition of these two stories on the front page of the Jan. 20 edition of LNP | LancasterOnline suggests to me that there is “right” activism and “wrong” activism. Aren’t these young people responding to the same societal ills? I challenge those in Lancaster to really interrogate their assumptions this Black History Month. We will celebrate artists and innovators and activists, and learn about injustice. History is now.

Jennifer Eaton

Lancaster Township