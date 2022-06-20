June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. More than 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease, with an estimated cost to the nation of $321 billion. By midcentury, as the number of people living with the disease is set to nearly triple, the costs to our economy are projected to reach nearly $1 trillion, with two-thirds of these costs paid by Medicare and Medicaid.

As part of preparing for this month, we attended the Alzheimer’s National Advocacy Forum in Washington, D.C. While there, we had the opportunity to meet with both U.S. Sen. Bob Casey’s office and Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s office, both of which continue to be strong advocates in the fight against Alzheimer’s. We asked both legislators to support reauthorizing funding to fight Alzheimer’s.

We encourage everyone to visit alz.org to find out how you can help in the fight against this disease and to learn about support options if you are already facing this disease.

LuAnn Fellenbaum Goldfus

Alzheimer’s Ambassador, District 11

John Goldfus

Alzheimer’s Team Member, District 11